Dark Souls Online Servers Finally Being Resurrected

It seems as though after months of wondering what’s happening with the online PvP servers for the Dark Souls games on PC, players finally have an answer. As reported in PC Gamer, Dark Souls‘ developer FromSoftware has confirmed to the publication that the servers are currently in the process of being restored.

The online servers were first taken down back in January this year, after publishers Bandai Namco pulled the plug to prevent some serious security vulnerabilities from being exploited. This was after the discovery of Dark Souls 3′s susceptibility to Remote Code Execution hacks, and as a result, the PvP servers for Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 were all “temporarily deactivated”.

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.



We apologize for this inconvenience. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022

That temporary deactivation has so far lasted a whole four months, leading some players on PC to wonder if the servers were ever going to be brought back online at all. Now though, PC Gamer has received confirmation via email that FromSoftware is working on the issue right now, so there’s clearly some light at the end of the tunnel for PC players.

We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC. We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem.We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalized. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue. FromSoftware, via PC Gamer

While it’s not expected to be an imminent fix, this will certainly come as positive news for the Dark Souls community, although it is interesting that the FromSoftware team only make mention of Dark Souls 3 in their email. However, players should take note that ‘progressively’ here may indicate that once they’ve finished fixing up the servers for Dark Souls 3, the next two games should surely be on the cards. For now, though, we’ll just have to continue to wait and see.

Source