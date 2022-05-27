Kao The Kangaroo Crashes Back Into Action Today

Making his long-awaited return to consoles and PC today is boxing-gloved critter Kao The Kangaroo. The kangaroo action-adventure game that pays homage to the golden age of 3D platformers launches today on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Tate Multimedia, the development team behind Kao The Kangaroo, has celebrated the launch of the game with a brand new trailer, which you can check out right here if you’re thinking about picking up your boxing gloves and heading off on a marsupial-themed adventure.

This iteration of Kao’s adventures builds upon a long and successful history for the franchise. The original Kao the Kangaroo series collectively sold more than 700,000 units worldwide, with four games having launched across PC, PlayStation 2, PSP, Nintendo GameCube, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, and the SEGA Dreamcast. The latest game promises to be a new and exciting journey that will appeal to players of all ages, filled with imaginative and detailed worlds to explore.

It’s fair to say that the team at Tate Multimedia are excited about the revamped version of the game. In a press release, Tate Multimedia’s Head of Studio Kaja Borowko elaborated on the fun and games players can expect to encounter on their quests with Kao.

“Today’s the day people will finally be able to get their hands on Kao the Kangaroo – assuming they take their boxing gloves off first.This is an entirely new adventure that both honours Kao’s previous outings, as well as offers fresh takes on the 3D platformer that newcomers can also appreciate. It’s a complete reboot for Kao, and it’s amazing to finally get the game out there! Kaja Borowko, Head of Studio, Tate Multimedia

Source – PR