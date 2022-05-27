Mario Strikers Battle League To Get Free Demo and DLC

Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick limited time demo up on US eShop https://t.co/tQXLOUSI49 pic.twitter.com/TKccexl7Wv — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 27, 2022

For years now, fans have been wanting a third game in the Mario Strikers franchise. This soccer-spin of the Mushroom Kingdom has gotten a loyal following over the years, and when the Switch started to bring back the Mario Sports games via Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf Super Rush, fans felt the soccer game’s return was imminent, and it indeed was as Mario Strikers Battle League is not just coming, it’ll be out soon on June 10th! But if you want to know about the pre-launch and post-launch content…Nintendo has you covered.

First up, the pre-launch. Not unlike many other key Nintendo games that require an online connection for serious gameplay, Mario Strikers Battle League will be getting a free demo and playtest period before launch. It’s called the “First Kick” and it’ll take place on June 3rd-June 5th, giving you a couple days to try it out with friends and others online in order to see how it feels. And naturally, the data you collect will help Nintendo refine things so that it’s even better upon the full launch.

Now, as for the post-game content, Nintendo posted on Twitter about that:

Be ready for more no-holds-barred Strike action following the launch of #MarioStrikers: Battle League, as there are free post-launch updates coming, including new characters!

Yes indeed, there will be free DLC for you to go and enjoy, including new characters, and possibly more gear, more stages, and maybe even new modes, it just depends on the overall plans of the team. This too is a bit par for the course as both Aces and Super Rush had this kind of post-launch content. No doubt many fans will hope that Daisy will be one of the first characters to come into the game as free DLC as many felt she was a glaring omission.

Either way, with this, you can tell that they’re going full force to make Battle League a success, and long-time fans of the series will no doubt be grateful for that.

