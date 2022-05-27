Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Gets New Japanese Trailer

Dragon Ball Super fans are very much on the edge of their seats right now. Mainly because they’re really hoping that things are going to start growing for the franchise very soon. As the anime for Super “ended” back in 2018, and then the Broly movie came out in 2019 to thunderous applause, and naturally, they want more! And they’re going to get more in part thanks to the upcoming Super Hero movie that will continue the story (in its own way) and have a shiny new 3D look.

Due to various events, the movie has been delayed a little, but it will arrive in Japan next month, and a new mini-trailer has come out to celebrate this. And the best part is that the trailer showcases some new scenes and shots of the Z-Fighters and the Red Ribbon Army!

For example, we see young Trunks and Gotenks getting into the fight, same with Goku and Vegeta. We also get more shots of Gohan, Piccolo, Pan, and so on. We also get yet another tease of the mysterious “containment unit” that is possibly going to hold the “real threat” of the movie.

Many are hoping that if Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does well, that it’ll bring the anime back so that it can continue the events of the manga that are going on right now. But we’ll just have to wait and see. The movie is scheduled to come out in the West this August. Here’s the synopsis for the film:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

Source: YouTube