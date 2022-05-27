Witch on the Holy Night will release in Japan on December 8th

Developer TYPE-MOON and publisher Aniplex have announced that Witch on the Holy Night will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 8th. This is a Japanese visual novel game that will be sold for 6,600 yen, but thankfully, it will support a variety of language options. TYPE-MOON is a developer famous for making a variety of visual novels, spin-off games, and anime from its properties. A new trailer for Witch on the Holy Night can be viewed below.

Witch on the Holy Night will be playable in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. The companies have also announced that pre-orders for the game will go live on May 28th.

For enthusiast fans who wish to get in early, there will be a first-print limited edition of the game available. The first-print edition will set you back 7,700 yen and it includes a unique box with artwork from Hirokazu Koyama. It will also include the “Fundamental Rhythms of a Witch” art book. Players who are planning to get the game on PS4 can opt to purchase a Digital Deluxe Edition. This will cost 7,150 yen and include a digital edition of the art book instead.

Witch on the Holy Night is a re-release of the original visual novel that came out on PC back in 2012. The updated version will feature voice acting and improved high-definition graphics.

Fans of the original game may be wondering about the voice cast that will be included in the game. The developer has confirmed that the voice cast will feature Haruka Tomatsu playing the role of Aoko Aozaki, as well as Kana Hanazawa in the role of Alice Kuonji. Yuusuke Kobayashi will play Soujuurou Shizuki, and Chika Anzai will voice Kojika Kumari. Finally, Toshinari Fukamachi will be providing the voice for Tobimaru Tsukiji, and Shohei Kajikawa will fill the role of Housuke Kinomi. It’s a strong list of talented voice actors that fans may be familiar with from various games and anime.

