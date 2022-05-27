Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes Score Teases Positive Things About Limited Series

After a long, long, LONG wait, the time has finally come. Or at least, it’s come in part. Because today, the first two episodes of the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series has arrived on Disney+. This story is meant to tell the tale of the Jedi master and what happened with him between the events (or at least some of the events) of Star Wars Return of the Jedi and A New Hope. But while fans were excited for it in terms of watching it, they were just as excited to hear what critics think of it.

Well, with the first two episodes now out, we can say that Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently rated “Fresh” with an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, obviously, that can go up or down depending on new reviews and how things go in terms of the next four episodes. But to start? That’s a pretty solid number.

While we won’t spoil anything, we will say that the general consensus is that this is a fun adventure featuring Obi-Wan, and that it sets up the four future episodes well enough. But, there is a bit of a “jamming pieces together” kind of feel, which many noted was one of the main problems with The Book of Boba Fett as it progressed (see: The two Mandalorian episodes).

How this all plays out at present is anyone’s guess, but again, an 86% is not too bad of a start. Most people are no doubt eager for some of the more “eventful” moments, such as with the return of Darth Vader, or what cameos will happen (and there are cameos in the first two episodes if you haven’t seen…).

So go forth and see what this limited series has to offer for you, and see what you personally think of it after watching.

Source: Twitter