Fallout: London Developer Shares New Details On The Mod’s Features

For those of you eager for further updates on the development of Fallout: London, you’re not alone. As reported earlier this month, the ambitious mod project, which basically gives Fallout 4 a complete overhaul, has recently showcased the first bit of gameplay, which has now racked up an incredible 1.6 million views on YouTube.

In a new interview with NME, the mod’s lead developer Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter has shared a bit more information about the lore, locations and creatures that players can expect to discover when Fallout: London is eventually ready for launch. Carter also revealed in the chat with NME that while the team did try to reach out to previous Fallout games’ voice actors Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman, their efforts, unfortunately, weren’t successful, with Perlman’s agent actually telling the team that they “couldn’t ever afford him.”

Still, even without the inclusion of a couple of Hollywood A-Listers, the work going on at Fallout: London has caught the eye of many in the gaming community. In the interview, Carter explains more about the ethos behind developing a UK-focused Fallout world whilst still remaining true to the baseline lore that the Fallout universe originates in.

The Fallout franchise didn’t have a lot of lore for Europe. So it did give us wiggle room quite a lot of time. But every scrap of information out there made sure to adhere to, and we’ve tried to extrapolate things from what they said. You’re not going to have the same level of atom punk stuff. When your enemy has something, you’d steal it and try to understand how it works. Dean Carter, Lead Developer, Fallout: London, via NME

In terms of the mod’s factions, all of which will apparently be pitted against one another in a fight for control of the city, players can look forward to getting to know members of The Tommies – “retro-future World War One soldiers” as Carter describes them, the elite level members of The Gentry, the Olde English Camelot faction who love to dress in knightly adornments, the clandestine members of the Fifth Column and finally, the members of Angel, who the least is known about so far.

Creatures that players can expect to meet while roaming the different biomes of Fallout: London include the insanely cute but clearly rabid Radger (an irradiated badger), amongst other cute but vicious wildlife. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing how the team deal with radiation-ravaged hedgehogs, but we’ll have to wait and see if they make the cut.

Check out the interview in full over at NME for more on all things Fallout: London.

Source