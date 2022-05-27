Sony announces a new State of Play for June 2nd

Is it time to see more of God of War Ragnarok?

Sony and its PlayStation division is set to host a brand-new State of Play live stream next week on June 2nd at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST. It will be streamed across PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

The console maker is promising new announcements and updates for games coming to PlayStation consoles. From the official website, the company says that fans can expect “nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation.” The company continues by saying, “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.”

Sony notes that it has been more than two months since the previous State of Play was released. The previous State of Play saw new game announcements such as Capcom’s Exoprimal, as well as updates to existing games such as a cooperative mode for Returnal.

Given that this new State of Play is scheduled to take place just before the rest of the video game showcases happening in June, there is a lot of potential for what Sony could show.

The newly revamped PlayStation Plus service is about to roll out across various territories. Sony has still not made its fans aware of the entire list of games coming to the service so could this be the time to do it?

Final Fantasy is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and there have been various rumblings from Square Enix about showing off a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI soon.

Finally, God of War Ragnarok has been a topic of much speculation as of late. Sony recently revealed a suite of accessibility options for the game, and it was even given an official rating by the Koran Rating Board which suggests that it is on track for a 2022 release.

Hopefully, this State of Play will deliver what PlayStation fans want to see from Sony’s upcoming games.

