Free-To-Play Jurassic World Primal Ops Coming Soon To Android and iOS

With the release of Jurassic World Dominion right around the corner, Jurassic World Primal Ops has been announced as a free-to-play game coinciding with the release of the film. The mobile game will be coming soon to Android and iOS mobile systems.

The game follows a similar plotline to the movie, following the closure of Jurrasic World on Isla Nublar due to volcanic eruption, humans all around the world live alongside dinosaurs – for better or for worse.

You take on the role of a dinosaur trainer, one of the rare few who have been trained to work with dinosaurs. You’ll progress through a multitude of levels in different biomes, freeing friendly dinos and fending off other hostile dinosaurs and bad guys alike. Each dinosaur that you free and befriend brings unique abilities to help you in your quests, making the unlock progression exciting – that is, if you have the money to spare for each dinosaur that you “unlock”

Just joking I don’t know what the paywall will look like, but I can imagine that unlocking dinosaurs will be something similar to chests that one unlocks and then opens with a paid key.

As of right now, there is no release date, but as the film will release on June 10th I’d imagine that the mobile game will release also around then. If not, pre-registers are open so you’ll get notified once it releases.

Source