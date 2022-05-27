GTA: Vice City Voice Actor Ray Liotta Passes Away

Ray Liotta, who some know as Herny Hill from Goodfellas and others as Tommy Vercetti from GTA: Vice City. Has passed away while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

Ray Liotta’s representative, Jennifer Craig, was the one to break the devastating news at The Gersh Agency. Craig told the Agency that he had died during his sleep.

Rockstar Games acknowledged his death with a tweet:

Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. pic.twitter.com/d2VPVjRNGX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 26, 2022

GTA: Vice City was a tentacular sensation when it was released back in 2002. The map felt massive and was extremely detailed for the time. A quick browse through Reddit shows just how many people sank hours and hours into exploring Vice City through the lens of Tommy. The vengeful no-bullsh$t Tommy was brought to life by Ray.

