Resistance: Retribution Gets a PS4 and PS5 Rating In South Korea

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of South Korea have recently rated Resistance: Retribution for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 – this suggests that the PSP game may be joining the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog of games.

Originally launched way back in 2009, the third-person shooter for launched PSP on March 12, 2009.

The game functioned as a software link from the PSP to the PS3. Back then, one could link the PSP to a TV and use a DualShock 3 controller to play. Pretty cool for back then huh?

What’s more, if you had Resistance 2 installed on your PlayStation 3 back then, you could unlock additional content by connecting your PSP with Resistance: Retribution

Here’s a little blurb for what you could expect in Resistance: Retribution

About

Humanity’s hope begins with one man’s retribution.

Fueled by vengeance, former British Marine James Crayson intends to destroy the Chimeran conversion centers at any cost. Enlisted by the European resistance, The Maquis, he soon learns the Chimera have evolved a new method of converting humans. Set after events in Resistance: Fall of Man, the war for Europe continues…