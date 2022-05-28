Will Poulter On Being Adam Warlock, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Many people will know Will Poulter for his diverse roles in many films, like the Oscar winner The Revenant (Jim Bridger), and also in movies like The Maze Runner (Gally), Midsommar (Mark), and Detroit (Krauss). Will Poulter’s next big role will be in the MCU, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. where he will be playing the character Adam Warlock. Poulter mentioned in an interview with The Playlist that when he auditioned for the new Guardians of the Galaxy film he didn’t even know he was. They kept the role a secret. Could you imagine unknowingly auditioning for an MCU movie?

Below is some of what Poulter said in his interview. Some of this was edited for better clarity.

“I first auditioned in June of last year 2021, and that was the first time I auditioned, and then I kind of got the role in September I think. And then started shooting in December…I didn’t know what character, initially, I was auditioning for. I kind of knew sort of the closer to the time of casting who I was reading for. Although I wasn’t familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was kind of my favorite ‘planet’ within the Marvel Universe, if you like. I’m just a huge fan of the tone and the creatvity and James Gunn’s work and so many of the actors, you know, that I now get to call colleagues, which I’m very grateful for. So yeah, to have any kind of part in that world is very, very cool for me.”

A picture of Adam Warlock with the infinity gauntlet

The third installment of The Guardians of the Galaxy will reunite Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket).

Poulter is having to prep his body just like his fellow colleagues for this movie to get it into “Guardians” superhero shape, and he is staying quiet about any transformation to his body. Below is something he said regarding the topic in the interview.

“I’m hestient to talk about it because I don’t know how it translated onscreen,” he told us. “That (transformation) was kind of part and parcel of the preparations, and I will say I couldn’t have been better supported by Marvel and the team of people I work with. Like, it took a large number of people to help me get there; it’s not something I did on my own. When the film comes out, I’m hoping to talk about it more candidly.”

As of right now, we do not know if Poulter’s role as Adam Warlock will be a new Phase 4 MCU regular or not. The future of the MCU is undetermined for what characters will remain or be added, so we don’t know if Will Poulter has signed up for multiple movies like other actors have. “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know what’s in store for me. I’m waiting to find out, and that’s the honest truth, but, needless to say, I’d love to sort of got on a journey with that character,” Poulter said.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie will be released in 2022 and we can all be excited to see the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special this December on Disney Plus!

