The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets Release Date

If you really think about it, the Star Wars universe has had to be “saved” a few times over its lifetime. Such as when the prequels weren’t beloved, but the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series absolutely were. Then, when the sequel trilogy was met with HEAVY backlash (see: Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker), fans needed something new to latch onto in order to enjoy the franchise they loved. And that relief came in the form of The Mandalorian. And now, we have confirmation on what to expect, and when to expect, The Mandalorian Season 3.

For those who don’t recall, the story of The Mandalorian Season 2, “Mando” set to try and find a home for Baby Yoda. Not amongst his own species (which for the record are not named nor is their home planet known), but to find a Jedi teacher for him. Along the way, he met Ashoka Tano (who is getting her own series soon) and Luke Skywalker, who happily accepted Grogu (Baby Yoda!!!) into his new Jedi school.

But then, in The Book of Boba Fett, Baby Yoda was given a choice to be a Jedi, or to rejoin his “father”, he chose the later, and now the two are on their own path.

At Star Wars Celebration, we learned that The Mandalorian Season 3 will air in February of 2023, a bit later than people were hoping for. But, we did get a teaser of what is to come (for those in attendance at least) and the details were interesting:

Absolutely EPIC teaser for #TheMandalorian Season 3 just played. Action-packed. Bo-Katan asks Grogu, "Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?" Lots of tension between her and Mando. Mando is going back to Mandalore! Looks incredible.#StarWarsCelebration — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 26, 2022

Yes, Bo-Katan will be back, and the quest to reach Mandalore (and try to restore it to its former glory) will be on. Plus, if you recall, Mando was banished by his clan (as seen in the Book of Boba Fett) until he cleanses himself in the springs of Mandalore, which are currently buried.

And no doubt we’ll learn more as we draw closer to its 2023 release date.

