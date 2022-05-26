Legendary Batgirl Voice Actress Talks Upcoming Movie

Batgirl in the DC Comics universe has been a big deal for a long time. She’s been the sidekick to Batman, the long-time love interest to Nightwing, she’s led the Birds of Prey in many series, has had legendary solo runs via writers like Gail Simone, and naturally, she’s been in a ton of animated projects and video games.

But soon enough, she’ll get a new honor in being given a more “comic accurate” outing in live-action (we don’t talk about the Batman & Robin movie version…just…no.) She’ll be played by Leslie Grace and be given her own solo film to boot, which has already finished filming.

Many people can’t wait to see it, and that goes double for the main voice actress for Batgirl in Tara Strong, who voiced her in the legendary Batman TAS run and subsequent projects. When asked about the movie, she had this to say:

“Well, there has been so many really wonderful female superheroes getting their own movies lately, which is really great. The Wonder Woman franchise, they’re amazing to watch, Gal Gadot, she’s so gorgeous and made for that part. They’re really well shot and the stories are interesting. I think anytime you give a female superhero and be an inspiration for young girls everywhere and friends of young girls, it’s exciting. So seeing [Batgirl] kick ass and being in her full power on her own is going to be exciting because a lot of the history of [female] superheroes and supervillains, Harley [Quinn] included, is they’re either a sidekick or in an abused relationship or some sort of thing that has now cocooned into all these girls getting their wings, so I’m excited to see what they do with her.”

Many are hoping it does well so that this isn’t a “one-off”. No release date for the film has been given as of yet.

