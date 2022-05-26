The First Teaser Trailer For Andor Has Dropped

One of the goals in the Star Wars “TV Universe” if you will, is to grow and expand the lore that we know through characters that we both know and don’t. We’ve already seen new characters like “Mando” and “Baby Yoda” wow many, as well as returning characters like Boba Fett and Ashoka Tano get new life after many years (or only animated appearances). In August though, another character from the past is going to get new life, and his name is Cassian Andor.

The Andor has very much been “shrouded in mystery” in terms of what his story will be. Mainly because when he arrived in Rogue One, his story ended there as well, as the entire Rogue One squadron was wiped out in their efforts to get the Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance. But to all characters there is an origin, and the teaser trailer above shows that.

Though we don’t see much of Cassian throughout, we do see the time period we’re in. This is when the Empire is flexing its muscles, trying to ring everything they can from the various planets and their people. We hear how the Empire is “happy, growing fat” because they know they’ve got “victory assured”. But tyranny rarely stands unopposed.

Which is what we see here, as there are faces both old and new (and younger in terms of Mon Mothma) who are slowly putting the pieces together to try and fight back, and that’s where Cassian arrives.

A previous interview hinted that the show is going to be “two seasons” in that we’ll see him before the Rebel Alliance, and then right before Rogue One. Which makes it all the more interesting what will happen in this first season.

We’ll find out soon enough as the first episode will drop on August 31st.

Source: YouTube