Evil Dead: The Game Latest Patch (1.05) Improves Stability, Fixes Bugs, and More

Saber Interactive has taken to the official Evil Dead: The Game forum to announce a new patch (1.05) for the newly released asymmetrical title. Check out the official notes down below:

Stability / Quality of Life

Implemented various fixes to combat cheats such as speed hacks, health regeneration, fake nicknames, and character model changing. A larger anti-cheat update is also forthcoming in another update soon.

Addressed an exploit where players could cancel animations to perform actions faster than intended

Improved server stability

Various bug fixes and improvements

Missions

Fixed crashing after closing the pause menu on “Find a way out of the pit” objective in Mission 5

Demon

Fixed loss of input bug when a possessed unit dies

Survivors

Updated balancing to Cheryl’s healing attributes

Updated balancing to Evil Dead 1 Ash’s healing attributes

Adjusted values to Amanda’s Weapon Master: Pistol Skill

Fixed an issue causing loss of input when Survivors are possessed by Demon, exit vehicles, or try to pick up full stacks of items

Fixed an issue that caused a Survivor to be immortal at death or when using a healing item in the storm

Fixed an issue where Survivors can deal 1M damage to Demon and deadites

Miscellaneous

Fixed Playstation 4 Trophies not synchronizing

The new patch seeks to generally fix the overall gameplay experience with fixes being made to multiplayer bugs between both the survivors and the demon. Not only adding fixes to the gameplay, but players were reporting an issue with trophies not showing up on the PS4, and Saber Interactive has revealed that they have taken care of the mishap. The game has only been out for a week, and things have been running generally smooth for the multiplayer title. With Saber Interactive consistently releasing hotline fixes for the game, the future sure looks promising for Evil Dead: The Game. Sales have been promising thus far, and if you are just joining in on the fun, here’s a nifty guide from the PlayStation Blog to get you started.

Evil Dead: The Game is a horror survival title, where a group of survivors will be tasked with surviving the evil forces of The Kandarian Demon. Players can join the fight as the heroes or villains in epic iterations of set pieces pulled directly from the source material. The launch trailer does an excellent job of encapsulating the horror-comedy feel the game brings. Check it out right here.

Evil Dead: The Game is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on jumping into the game this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Source