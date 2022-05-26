Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion DLC Seemingly Leaks Online

Files that reportedly detail not just the dialogue but also the main story of the upcoming first expansion DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 have appeared online. As reported in Exputer, the leaked files were apparently shared on the FF:06:B5 subreddit before being deleted, by a data miner who got into a row with a CDPR moderator over there. Messy. Anyhow, some of the details have been sifted through by VGC and there are apparently some interesting details to pick through for those who might want a heads up on what Cyberpunk 2077′s first expansion is all about.

Apparently, the leaked files seem to reveal that the setting for the DLC will be in an area of the game’s Pacifica region, and more specifically, the Combat Zone. This is a previously inaccessible area of the base game but will apparently be unlocked for the expansion, and players may recognise it from the game’s art book The World of Cyberpunk 2077.

The DLC’s main character will reportedly be Songbird, a new character who will introduce a new narrative arc as well as introducing a number of new side quests and dialogue options. There will apparently be seven main missions as part of the DLC, although it is explained in the report that the files seen in the online leak weren’t completed, so this could still be subject to change. Players will also be paying a visit to the Sports Dome as part of the expansion, which will reportedly feature as a site for one of the DLC’s main quests.

As with all leaks, it’s important to remember that the DLC project is still in active development so it could be that the reality of the expansion is different to what’s appeared online, but the information gathered from the leak will certainly give Cyberpunk 2077 players plenty to think about before of the launch of game’s first DLC.

Source