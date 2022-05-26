What Platforms Will Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release On?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has become one the most highly-anticipated games of the year. You will take on the role of two different protagonists: Noah, an off-seer who is accompanied by his childhood friends Lanz and Eunie; and Mio, a woman from Agnus accompanied by fellow soldiers Taion and Sena. While this game reflects the respective futures of what happens in previous titles of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, there isn’t much more that we know than that. The game is also the latest installment in the Xeno series of games that dates back to the original PlayStation console.

So, where exactly will you be able to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 when it officially comes out this summer?

Where will I be able to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

If you’ve played any of the previous two installments, you’ll know that the Xenoblade Chronicles games are currently exclusive to Nintendo consoles. The same will go for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as it will be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch. There aren’t any plans to have it available on any other platforms for the time being and to be quite honest, that probably won’t happen for a very long time. That being said, you will be able to enjoy adventures with both Noah and Mio as they travel through this open world.

Like everyone else, we’re excited about this revelation and can’t wait to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this coming summer on the Nintendo Switch.