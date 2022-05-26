Sega Releases Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on PC

Game developer and publisher SEGA has just released Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on PC in what’s a first for a franchise that’s been on consoles until now.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ is a rhythm game featuring the notorious Vocaloid character Hatsune Miku. The game features dozens of original songs such as Black Rock Shooter, Cantarella, and more.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ debuts on PC, available NOW on Steam!



🎤 170+ Songs

👗 400+ Costumes

✨ Two Visual Styles

🖌 Custom Playlists & T-shirt Editor

🖼️ Steam Trading Cards

🎵 Get the Extra Song Pack DLC for 72 More Songs#ProjectDiva #HatsuneMiku pic.twitter.com/Kxk5g3fTt8 — SEGA (@SEGA) May 26, 2022

Take center stage in Hatsune Miku’s premier rhythm game starring the world’s #1 virtual pop star! From a stunner setlist of songs to an enormous wardrobe to style, this is the ultimate tour with Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin and Len, Megurine Luka, MEIKO and KAITO—all it needs is you. Start by choosing a song, then tap and hold buttons at the right time with the icons on-screen. It’s simple to grasp, and challenging to master. Vibe with the music videos on Easy or aim for a high score on Extreme! Button inputs can be configured to harmonize with playstyle and accessibility preferences, supported by Steam-compatible controllers. Steam

Players can buy the “VIP Edition” which includes the extra song pack, a worthwhile deal since for some reason the standalone song pack is almost as much as the full game ($35 USD). Meanwhile as a bundle, the price only bumps up by twenty dollars.

Another DLC that’s part of the “VIP Edition” will unlock all the cosmetics and max out your “Diva Points”. Unfortunately if you’d rather play to earn those cosmetics you’ll have to either spend more money on the extra songs, or just not get any of the DLC.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ is available now on PC.

