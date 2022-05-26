CDPR Says Research Phase Of Witcher 4 Is Now Complete

CD Projekt RED has shared the latest financial reports for Q1 2022 and its Joint CEO has revealed that one of the initial phases of development on the upcoming Witcher 4 (as it’s currently known) is complete. While it’s still very clearly early days for the next chapter in the much-loved Witcher saga, the ball is definitely rolling over at CDPR.

In the company’s summary of the first part of 2022, CD Projekt Group Joint CEO Adam Kiciński shed a bit of light on where early development on the next game in The Witcher IP is currently at.

We are happy to return to the universe that has become so part of our history. We have recently completed the research phase of the first game of the new Witcher saga, which means that from now on we will be capitalizing on its development. Adam Kiciński, Joint CEO, CD Projekt Group

Although it’s not too much to go on, fans and eager gamers can assume that this means the development team working on The Witcher 4 game has finished up with the earliest part of the project. The research phase could mean that they’ve completed preliminary work on looking at the game’s world setting, the cast of characters and the potential timeline, but of course, without further information, it’s hard to say exactly what this research could eventually translate into.

The presentation deck also revealed that as of the end of April 2022, the majority of CD Projekt RED’s development teams are currently engaged in the development of the new expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, with a much smaller contingent devoted to working on The Witcher 4. Obviously, the new Witcher game is a long way off from being ready just yet, but it seems that the studio’s strategic partnership with Epic Games to use UE5 for the new title may help to improve the speed and flow of development going forward.

