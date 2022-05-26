Online Multiplayer For The Quarry Will Be Delayed

The online multiplayer mode in the upcoming horror game The Quarry has been delayed for a few more weeks, it has been announced. In a tweet shared earlier today on publisher 2K’s official Twitter feed, The Quarry’s Game Director Will Byles explained that while the main game is still ready to release as scheduled, the online multiplayer side of things needs a bit more time.

Those wanting to play The Quarry in local mode will still be able to do so, as couch co-op will be an available option from launch, as well as the single-player campaign of course. There’s also going to be a ‘movie mode’ for the game, which looks set to be another interesting component of The Quarry as a cinematic experience that transcends gaming. The online multiplayer action won’t be integrated with the base game at launch on June 10th. However, players won’t have to wait too long for the game’s online features to be implemented, as this will apparently be done via an update by July 8th.

While this may seem a bit disappointing to those wanting to jump straight into the horror action with their friends online, it’s actually not a bad thing that the team at Supermassive Games want to ensure The Quarry’s multiplayer mode provides everyone with the best experience. Plus, with the amount of potential story content to play through in the single-player mode, there’ll be plenty to do in-game in the few weeks before multiplayer is ready.

The Quarry is an interactive horror adventure from Supermassive Games and will see players trying to survive the last night of summer camp in Hackett’s Quarry. The game is shaping up to be a real nailbiter both in terms of the potential scare factor and with the level of storytelling involved. According to Director Will Byles, The Quarry will have 186 different endings, meaning there’ll be plenty of choice and consequence and more importantly, plenty of replay value in this game.

The Quarry is set to launch on June 10th and will be available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam.

