PSVR2 Will Launch with More Than 20 Major Titles

During its 2022 Business Segment Briefings this week, Sony confirmed that its PlayStation VR2 set will launch with more than 20 major first-party and third-party titles, including the Horizon Zero Dawn spin-off, Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Sony officially unveiled the PSVR2 back in February 2021, however, it has yet to announce a release date or price.

According to a presentation by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, the PSVR2 will feature a “new controller with great ergonomics, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers,” as well as “enhanced resolution and tracking.” The PSVR2 will apparently connect to the PS5 with a single cord to “simplify setup and improve ease-of-use.”

Although the presentation doesn’t detail the full launch lineup for the PSVR2, previously confirmed titles include Firmament, Samurai Slaughter House, and the hit online deduction game Among Us. Several studios are also confirmed to be working on as-yet-unannounced titles, including nDreams, Coatsink Software, Fast Travel Games, and First Contact Entertainment.

Aside from PSVR2, the report also looks at Sony’s plans for live-service games. Currently, the company’s first-party catalog is comprised primarily of single-player titles (such as Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok), while its only live-service game is MLB The Show 22. By FY2025, the company wants to increase its live-service lineup to 12 games. Two of those titles are expected to launch this fiscal year.

Additionally, the presentation details Sony’s “aggressive growth plans” for mobile and PC. Right now, only about 30% of the company’s releases are for PC and mobile. By FY2025, Sony aims to increase that number to approximately half.

