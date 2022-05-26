Blood Bowl 3 Beta Adds New Playable Factions

Take to the field with Orcs, Dwarves, and more.

Blood Bowl 3 is entering a new phase of beta testing. This new patch will introduce multiple new factions and new mechanics that bring the game more in line with the original tabletop board game.

Blood Bowl takes “fantasy football” literally, bringing the sport to the Warhammer universe in a bloody competition with the rules of the actual sport, combined with a healthy dose of cheating, sorcery, and plain old tomfoolery. Whether that means cursing the opposing team, or losing because a troll randomly eats your star player. Blood Bowl never goes how you expect.

You can find the new Blood Bowl 3 Beta Trailer here.

Six playable factions are coming in new Blood Bowl 3 Beta (June 1-12): the Black Orcs, the Imperial Nobility, the Elven Union, the Dwarfs and two new factions, which will be appearing for the first time in a Blood Bowl video game. The new beta phase also marks the arrival of new pitches, each with special rules that will spice up the matches!

Blood Bowl 3 is the latest game in the franchise after the second came out back in 2015. This new game will feature at least twelve unique factions, with some of them being new to the video game franchise (though perhaps not new to the board game).

Players will be able to take part in a new campaign mode, and also build their own teams teams from their armor to the cheerleaders. A new online multiplayer system will also let players create leagues and place themselves on a global leaderboard.

Blood Bowl 3 will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Source