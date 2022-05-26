PlayStation Say 50% of Releases Will Reach PC and Mobile by 2025

The president has spoken, the president of Sony’s PlayStation business that is – we had you there. Jim Ryan is the SIE president, and he has said the company expects at least half of its annual releases to be made available for PC and mobile by 2025 – that really is quite the claim.

It was during a recent business meeting that Ryan spoke about these projected plans, saying that expanding to these other platforms in the coming years could literally transform the business for the better.

Ryan said: “PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market.” The man has a point, it has been proven again and again that the more platforms you reach, the more exposure (money) you get.

Ryan went on to say that “By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere.”

They even released some images that highlighted the current, and possible figures that could be achieved by 2025, take a look at them below. As you can see from these presentation images, it looks as if PlayStation 4 titles will be slowly phased out by 2025 as well, which is a very significant step for Sony.

There were three modern ports that got the ball rolling for Sony when they looked at moving platforms, they were Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War. And to add to those titles as well, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have also made the jump to PC in recent months too.

PlayStation has such a massive catalog of games that would be perfect for PC and mobile, and it sounds like a decision that has been in the pipeline for quite some time. So, all we can do is wait and see which future titles will make the jump over to these other platforms.

