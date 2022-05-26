PS5 Exclusive Returnal Could be Heading to PC

The rumors on the mill are telling us that the PS5 exclusive Returnal could be heading to the PC world at some point in the future. This third-person shooter was highly regarded when it was released in April 2021, it even won a BAFTA for Best Game of the Year, now that just says it all.

The details for Housemarque’s sci-fi roguelike game were spotted on SteamDB, with references towards its Tower of Sisyphus DLC, Selene’s Ship Helios, and the alien planet of Atropos. We’re sure PC gamers everywhere will be ecstatic about this potential news, and this version would hopefully smooth out some of those bumps that affected the PS5 exclusive Returnal.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a PS5 exclusive has made its way over to the PC world, it will be following the footsteps of God of War from earlier this year, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn. They may take a while to get there, but when they do arrive on PC, they usually see significant improvements from their console counterparts.

Sony recently made it clear that they expect to make around $300 million on PC games this year alone, and Returnal will no doubt help them try to achieve this goal. It does seem to be the natural progression for PS5 exclusives to move over to PC so that the latter platform can squeeze every inch of gaming quality of these titles.

Although this news is very positive and will surely cause a stir, there has been no further information regarding this, which means we are still yet to receive a release date. But there is one thing that needs asking, and that is if the PS5’s DualSense features will transfer over? That is the big question that needs answering, only time will tell.

Stay tuned for more details regarding a release date for Returnal as it comes.

Source