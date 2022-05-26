God of War Ragnarok Rated in Korea, Still Coming in 2022

While God of War Ragnarok is still without a release date, Santa Monica Studios has made it clear that the title would be coming in 2022. As each day passes without news, this seems more and more unlikely–but some news out of Korea has rekindled any lost hope. The Korean Ratings Board has officially rated the title, following an application submitted just last week.

In the past, the Korean Ratings Board has been responsible for a number of game leaks. While no release date is listed, a rating means that the game is content complete. Given the recent blog post regarding Ragnarok‘s accessibility features, a release date announcement is likely coming any day.

The rating itself doesn’t give too many details, though players can expect a fair amount of swearing from Atreus. The document also lists “direct drug expression” and takes note of characters drinking in pubs. The horror!

Ragnarok will continue a few years after 2018’s God of War left off. By the game’s end, players had seen Kratos and Atreus kill Baldur, Modi, and Magni.

“While the last game built an enormous amount of trust and understanding between father and son, there is still a great deal of complexity in their interactions – especially after the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw,” said Santa Monica Studio’s senior community manager Grace Orlady. “Atreus is desperately curious. Like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms.”

God of War Ragnarok doesn’t have a concrete release date, but the title is set to hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in 2022. In December, information posted to the PlayStation database implied that the title would be released on September 30, 2022. This could simply be a placeholder, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

