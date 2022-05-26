Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo TV Series in the Works

To some, the news that a favorite game is getting the television treatment is a blessing. To most, it’s a curse. Studios don’t often do gamers’ favorite characters or stories justice on the big (or small) screen, though notable exceptions do exist. At a Sony Business Briefing today, president Jim Ryan revealed three television projects in the works. A Horizon Zero Dawn project is headed to Netflix, God of War is headed to Amazon, and Gran Turismo is up in the air.

While information surrounding these projects is very lacking at the moment, Sony has recently made it clear that the company wants to expand certain properties beyond the confines of gaming. This has proven profitable with the release of the Uncharted film in February and the planned HBO adaptation of The Last of Us.

In February, it was announced that the long-rumored Twisted Metal TV series would be headed to Peacock. Listed as a comedy, the series will be written and executive produced by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, while Anthony Mackie of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame will star. Will Arnett and Marc Forman will also serve as executive producers.

Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released in February 2017 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, was released on February 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The Gran Turismo series began with the original title for the PlayStation in 1997. The newest addition to the racing franchise, Gran Turismo 7, was released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

God of War was released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, eventually growing into a popular trilogy. The sequel to 2010’s God of War III, 2018’s God of War was released in April 2018 for the PlayStation 4. It is currently the highest-selling game on the console and the best-selling game in the series. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, is scheduled for release in 2022.

