Blue Beetle Costume Revealed?

🚨 – GENTE! Vídeo do set de Besouro Azul! MEU DEUS! Via: https://t.co/r8VKDiu1IG pic.twitter.com/x10zPbGOjx — Besouro Azul Central (@BesouroCentral) May 26, 2022

In superhero movies and TV shows, the outfit is absolutely everything. Like, seriously, if you have a bad superhero outfit? Or it doesn’t even come close to the MANY references of the comics? You’re going to be called out on it in a variety of ways. Yes, you can make slight adjustments, alterations, or even “modern renditions”, but the spirit of it always has to go back to the comics. Which brings us to the upcoming Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña. Why? Because you’d think that would be a harder outfit to pull off.

If you look at the comics and other source material, not only is Blue Beetle a full body suit, it has a complex look due to its alien nature. So many were wondering (especially after seeing the first concept art rendering from DC Fandome), whether the team behind the film would be able to replicate it in a fair way.

Sure enough, a set video has been captured, and it seems to indicate that they are indeed going with something that is very accurate to the comics. Including the scarab on the back, the very detailed helmet, and more.

Granted, more than likely the suit will be “spruced up” by some VFX, but right now, it looks like a faithful interpretation. So much so that fans are truly loving it, and Xolo Maridueña himself went onto Instagram to give some thanks for all the love the outfit is getting.

We still don’t know too much about the overall plot of the film, but we do know it’ll feature Xolo as Jamie Reyes and having him deal with being a superhero while still being a young man with a complicated family life. As well as possibly meeting his predecessor in Ted Kord.

We’ll find out for sure when the movie arrives in 2023.

Source: Twitter