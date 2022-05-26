Chris Evans’ Best Light Year Releasing June 17th in Theaters, First Movie Since Pandemic

This summer we are expecting to see a lot of amazing movies hitting the big screen including Lightyear. Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be voicing Buzz Lightyear that we have come to know and love from Disney’s Toy Story in the next moving releasing June 17th. This movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer for great reason. We finally get to know more about this science-fiction character Lightyear.

Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear will have Christ Evans taking over the role from Tim Allen, except that it’s not quite the same role as it is in the Toy Story franchise. Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear, the toy, and Chris Evans will be voicing the movie character that the toy was based on. Isn’t that cool? Now that makes many of us wonder if we will see Woody and other characters have their own movies later on.

On top of all this excitement, Lightyear will also be the first Disney Pixar movie to be released in theaters since the pandemic, since Soul, Luca, and Turning Red only premiered on Disney Plus.

The Buzz that will be voiced by Chris Evans will be exploring a mysterious alien planet, as seen in a new Lightyear movie image. The film will reveal chronicles of the life Buzz has lived as an astronaut and test pilot who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys.

The Lightyear movie is directed by Angus MacLane, who is best known for The Incredibles, Up, and Toy Story 3. He also co-directed Finding Dory. Some of the first trailers have teased time travel and many other amazing things within the space realm, Buzz seeming to have gone through a wormhole as well. Further actors that will be voicing characters in Lightyear are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, and Hames Brolin-an amazing cast of actors.

Trailers have shown us that Lightyear will be very different from Toy Story, but will still retain the core main character elements that were involved in the original film. Lightyear is opening up a brand new opportunity for the Toy Story universe to be expanded, either through new stories or future spinoffs. We’ll have to wait and see what happens after Lightyear releases in theaters on June 17th.

Source.