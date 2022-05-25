Halo Head of Design Leaves 343 Industries

Jerry Hook steps down from his position as Head of Design for Halo Infinite.

Jerry Hook, the Head of Design for Halo Infinite, announced leaving 343 Industries. It marks the end of his collaboration with Microsoft, after 15 years working for the company and over 3 years working on its latest game, Halo Infinite.

“Today marks my last day at 343i, Microsoft and Halo,” said Hook. “This journey has been filled with creating new worlds, platforms and products from Xbox, Xbox Live to Halo. Most of all it has been working alongside some of the most passionate and driven people in the industry, that have impacted millions of players around the world. Thank you to all that have let me run alongside you in this amazing industry. And thank you to this community.”

Jerry Hook, the father of Xbox Live is leaving Microsoft and Halo

Prior to joining 343 Industries, Hook worked for Microsoft for almost 15 years. He created the Xbox Live Marketplace for Xbox 360 and managed the Xbox Live services. He was promoted to Executive Producer, working on various Halo games from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary to the beta of Halo 5.

Hook then worked on Destiny 2 for more than 3 years at Bungie. He joined 343 Industries in 2018, first as an Online Design Director before becoming the Head of Design for Halo Infinite.

Ever since Halo Infinite came out in late 2021, Jerry Hook has been announcing the latest updates of the game. He is now leaving the company, without further information about his future plans.

Hook is not the first one to leave 343 Industries since Halo Infinite released. Aaron Linde, Lead Narrative Designer, left the company in January to join Riot Games. Andrew Witts, Multiplayer Lead, parted ways with 343 Industries last March, saying he wanted to “take some time off to relax and recharge.”

343 Industries hasn’t yet announced who will replace Hook as the Head of Design for Halo Infinite.

Source