Gotham Knights Developers Doing Fan Q&A Tomorrow!

You asked and the #GothamKnights Devs are answering. Join us tomorrow at 8 AM PT/11AM ET on the Discord! https://t.co/m5W8UIxY6J pic.twitter.com/MyWCO4Rv3L — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 25, 2022

Gotham Knights may have been delayed quite a bit since its announcement at DC Fandome back in 2020, but it’s set for an October release date, and the team behind it have been teasing a lot of what’s coming. Including the story, the gameplay elements, how cutscenes will look, and so on. But, if that’s not enough for you, the team announced that tomorrow on their Discord channel they’re going to be answering a set of fan questions about the title, and that’s going to be very exciting to see unfold.

Granted, we don’t know exactly what is going to be asked, but that’s honestly not entirely important as they’re likely going to pick ones that answer deep (without spoiling anything) questions about the game. They might have questions on how Robin and Batgirl are going to play compared to the Nightwing/Red Hood gameplay video we got not too long ago.

We might also get a tease of all the other villains who are going to be in the game outside of the Court of Owls, Penguin, Mr. Freeze and others who have been teased in the trailer.

We also might get answers as to just how big and expansive Gotham City will be and how much we can do in it. They teased that there are side missions scattered throughout the city, so perhaps we’ll see more on that front?

Either way, if you are a fan of this game, and are wanting to learn more, you’ll want to check it out.

Here is the synopsis for the game:

“Step into The Knight. Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

Gotham Knights releases this October.

Source: Twitter