Diablo Immortal: New Interview Details Gameplay, Class Changes

Diablo Immortal is only one week away. With details cropping up sporadically since its release date was announced last month, gamers are getting more and more amped about being able to play an installment of the long-running series on their mobile devices. (Yes, it will be available on PC as well.) Game Informer has released a nearly 20-minute-long video showing off Diablo Immortal‘s gameplay with commentary from principal game designer Joe Grubb and senior game designer Scott Burgess.

During the video, the two speak with John Carson about the lore of Diablo Immortal, the bosses players will need to defeat, the many familiar characters scheduled to make appearances throughout the game’s story, the class changes being introduced, and the game’s unique approach to audio design.

Last month, Blizzard posted a story synopsis on its official website.

“The Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and mankind is left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. Fragments of the shattered Worldstone, still embued with great power, are tainting the land. Diablo’s minions hope to harness that power to allow the Lord of Terror to return.”

Playable classes include Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard.

Diablo Immortal will launch for Android and iOS on June 2. After backlash from fans, it is also scheduled to release in Open Beta on PC on the same date. The development team posted to the game’s official website last month discussing the decision to bring the game to PC.

“The decision to develop Diablo Immortal for PC was one that the team went back and forth on for a large part of the development process. On one hand, we felt that we wouldn’t be doing the title justice by releasing a game originally designed for mobile on PC; on the other hand, we wanted to make sure the game reached as many players as possible—especially our most dedicated PC fans. In the end, the deciding factor was that we knew many of you would attempt to play this game through an emulator, thus leading us towards building a better experience,” the post reads.

Blizzard has announced that the long-awaited Diablo 4 would be released sometime in 2023.

