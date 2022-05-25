Check out New Playable Gas-Station Map in the Upcoming Horror Title The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Video Game

Guns Media is on a roll this week, consistently revealing new details of their upcoming horror video game, Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In a tweet revealing a new map, the developers have showcased another brand new playable map, the “Gas Station”, which looks to be quite spacious given the circumstances. The tweet reads that new information for the upcoming horror title will be revealed later this week in a hub post, Guns Media confirms.

Check out the new map down below:

Today we're taking a look at The Gas Station map. There's a lot to take in here, so spend some time with eyes on and we'll talk more in the upcoming Hub post.



Tomorrow we're taking a little trip to The Slaughterhouse. pic.twitter.com/EK5hdvuybC — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) May 25, 2022

Yesterday, fans were delighted to find out the iconic Sawyer house will be a playable map in the game, with Guns Media confirming later this week we will see another playable map of the “slaughterhouse”. After all, this is exciting for fans of the original film, as it seems players will be transported into many iconic locations from the classic original film.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is following the likes of Friday the 13th: the video game, where survivors must evade the deadly slasher in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. Choose to play as the survivors trying to live another day, or take control of one of the pillars of the slasher genre, Leatherface and cause havoc amongst your opponents.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2021, and for the most part, the developers went quiet. We have received some side-by-side shots of the game and the movie, which developer Gun Media managed to nail near identically. We are paying close attention to Gun Media as this will be their third horror-based multiplayer game, following up Predator.

As of the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the upcoming horror title. Perhaps, Guns Media Interactive will confirm a date soon, but until then fans will have to brew in excitement a bit longer to finally get their hands on this title.

What are your thoughts on this title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source