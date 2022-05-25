Babylon’s Fall to Extend Second Season by Three Months

The few remaining Babylon’s Fall players will have some extra time to enjoy the game’s Season 2 content, according to Square Enix. While the update will still be released next week, it will now last until November 29 instead of August 29. The announcement was made in a blog post last week, in which the development team took the time to address the future of the much-maligned live-service title.

“The seasons in Babylon’s Fall have been planned to run in cycles of around three months, but based on the feedback we have received from our players, we feel that we need a period to re-evaluate the game’s future operating roadmap and accordingly have decided to extend Season 2 by three months,” the post reads.

Since the game’s first closed beta in 2021, fans have complained about Babylon’s Fall‘s strange graphical style. More recently, microtransactions have been another large issue, with one Steam user claiming that despite costing as much as any other AAA title, the game “contains enough microtransactions to make a gacha game blush.”

“Season 2 will contain numerous updates based on player feedback, and these will be detailed in an official live stream and patch note release coming soon,” the post continues. “We will be using the extra three months of the season extension for development on the next update, and so will not be making any further updates or adding new content during that time.”

Last week, the game’s directors shared more about what would be coming in Season 2.

Babylon’s Fall was released on March 3 for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Players who purchased the game’s Digital Deluxe version were able to access the full game on February 28, 2022. Despite going gold in January, the title peaked at only 650 concurrent players on Steam on release day. Earlier this month, only one person was seen playing the game on PC. The next major PlatinumGames release, Bayonetta 3, is still scheduled for 2022.

Source