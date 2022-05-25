How John Williams Came Back For Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

There are certain things that make a movie or TV show truly special. There’s the actors of course, who help bring the characters to life. There are those behind the scenes that do the writing, the directing, the special effects, and so on. And then, there’s those who make the music for the piece. The right instrumental score can be the difference between a memorable thing and a regular piece. And for Star Wars, their music will always been tied to John Williams, who is coming back for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to give a special theme to the Jedi master.

And even the director of the limited series, Deborah Chow, admits that they got lucky to use John Williams at all:

“We were incredibly lucky, honestly, so fortunate,” Chow says. “It just sort of worked out because he just had this very narrow window where he had a little bit of time. I think the biggest thing, and the biggest reason was because, looking at all the trilogies, Obi-Wan was one of the few characters that he had never written a theme for. So he came on just to write the theme, and we were so lucky it worked out. For me, Star Wars and John Williams, it wouldn’t be the same without him. It’s so inextricably tied, and also emotionally, it is Star Wars with John Williams, so we were just so grateful.”

Chow continued, “We heard it recorded live with an orchestra, and I think for everybody, it was so emotional. It felt very classic right away, where it felt like, ‘This has always existed.’ So it was pretty magical actually hearing that.”

While he only did one score as noted above, that still means the world to longtime fans who will no doubt love the new Obi-Wan Kenobi theme when they hear it.

Source: Youtube