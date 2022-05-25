Homebody Takes Inspiration From 80s Psychological Horrors

The developer behind the simulation game Dream Daddy’s has a new project coming out later in the year called Homebody. Game Grumps is the developer, and they say that this new game will be a psychological horror game that is inspired by those classic slasher films of the 1980s.

Homebody will be a game that is driven by its narrative more than anything else. The game will focus on the player escaping a house by solving a menagerie of puzzles, whilst making difficult decisions based on the dialogue, and obviously avoiding the killer who is hellbent on finding you and… well, you know what will happen.

You might think you’ll just be able to escape this fearsome killer, but you would be dead wrong, with an emphasis on the dead part. You must put all the pieces of your failed attempts, and the clues you find together, to make sure your next attempt gets you a little bit closer to freedom. Game Grumps have even released a trailer for the game as well, which you can watch below.

Homebody will be a complete contrast to the campiness of Dream Daddy’s, with its light-hearted way and fun demeanor. But here’s the strange thing, the developers say that this upcoming game is the natural next step for them. Jory Griffis, Homebody’s game director said, “We’re obsessed with horror games, so when coming off of Dream Daddy, it was a natural shift to explore the horror genre.” He went on to add, “We were excited to retain the narrative and storytelling values we learned making Dream Daddy and put them to use in a game with a totally different tone with ambitious new mechanics.”

Game Grumps will also be getting a helping hand from publishers Rogue Games (Arcanium: Rise of Akhan), who also had its say on this upcoming title. The chief strategy officer at Rogue, Chris Archer, had this to say, “We’re huge fans of everything that Game Grumps does. From their comedy to their game development, Game Grumps embodies everything we want to amplify as a publisher, and we’re thrilled to help bring Homebody to players later this year.”

Keep an eye out for this quirky new game when it drops on PC and consoles later on in the year.

