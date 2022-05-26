Sniper Elite 5 Is Out Today

Sniper Elite 5 is finally here! The wait for this highly anticipated sequel is finally over and it’s time to take on the Nazi forces once again. However things are a bit different now and we can’t wait to experience some of the new weapons and gameplay features.

If you pre-ordered the game then you’re lucky enough to start with some unique perks, a new weapon and a unique campaign. Now previous fans of the franchise know they’re in for a treat but if you are still on the fence about picking this game up it’s worth mentioning that it features a newly improved Kill cam. This was teased in release and gameplay videos linked above and here.

This game features an open world and open mechanics so don’t feel like you’re locked into being a super stealthy sniper. You can be a troll that takes pot shots from miles away or you can do things up close and personal. There’s no right way to complete a kill.

What’s a really cool addition is that the Kill Cam can be set off by particularly tricky or deadly shots. Which means that if you have the skill you may even be able to trigger the Kill Cam with a Pistol. Is that a challenge I hear you ask? Yes, yes it is.

If you would like to take a look at a deeper dive into the refined Kill cam then take a look at what one of our fellow writers at Gameranx had to say

Don’t forget this game is brand new and ready to go today. Go give ‘em hell!