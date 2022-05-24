The Acolyte Series Inspired By Star Wars Legends?

Let’s give you a bit of a history lesson. After the original three Star Wars movies were made (episodes 4-6), and before the prequels were made, a line of books, comics, and so on were made that helped expand the canon of Star Wars as a whole. This was known as the “Star Wars Extended Universe”, also known as the “Star Wars Legends” series at points. This was dubbed non-canon when Lucasfilm was bought out by Disney. But apparently, it’s going to be the inspiration for the upcoming series The Acolyte.

Apparently, the showrunner for The Acolyte, Leslye Headland, really loves these stories:

“She is a gigantic Star Wars fan,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared. “What’s wonderful about Leslye is she knows it all. I mean, she’s read a gazillion books inside the E.U. There are little bits and pieces that she’s drawing from that no one has explored yet in the onscreen storytelling.”

The interview pointed out that the showrunner “is drawing extensively from what’s known as the Expanded Universe, or ‘the E.U.,’ which is the plethora of books, games, and comics that are now considered unofficial ‘legends’ instead of narrative canon. When The Acolyte debuts, lovers of those stories may be relieved to see aspects of them become real once again.”

That’s good because there was a LOT of good content within the Legends sagas that many Star Wars fans enjoyed. In fact, some of it was brought into canon over time, like with Grand Admiral Thrawn being introduced in Star Wars Rebels.

Granted, we still know little about the Acolyte series, so what it could draw from remains to be seen, but it’s promising to know that more of the “denounced” canon is coming back to life, even if it’s only in bits and pieces.

Source: Vanity Fair