Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wants Second Season

The Disney+ series that are going on between Marvel and Star Wars are a bit of a unique bunch because in truth…no one knows how long they’re going to last. Some have already been noted to be one season or two (like with Andor) and others are mysteries. Just look at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

After all, it’s stated to be a “limited series” but that doesn’t mean it can’t be two seasons, and its star certainly would be up for that:

“Would I like to make another one?” Ewan McGregor questioned in an interview. “Yeah, I would like to make another one.”

He also really liked the people he was working with:

“I had such a great time working with Deb, and the actors that we had in this were so great to work with, and the crew are just … I can’t tell you. It was so wonderful to work on. I couldn’t wait to get to work every day, and on a long shoot like this, that’s something. Right to the end, I just loved the experience of it.”

And, naturally, he likes that people are actually going to watch it:

“There’s something very nice about doing work that you know people are going to see. I’ve spent a lot of time in my career making films that very few people ever saw, and there’s something nice about going to work when you know this has already got its audience,” the actor pointed out. “It sounds a bit pretentious, but it’s nice to make people happy. It’s nice to know that by all of our efforts in making this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the fans are going to be stoked. I think they’re not going to be disappointed by it. Maybe some will, but you can’t please all the people all the time. But knowing that people are going to be happy because of our work is a nice feeling.”

Well, may the force be with you, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we hope to see you in Season 2!

Source: Entertainment Weekly