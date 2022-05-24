Why Dean narrates The Winchesters and not Sam

The fan-favorite show Supernatural ran for 15 seasons before ending in 2020, but thanks to Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) the show is now getting a prequel series The Winchesters coming to The CW this fall. However, both brothers aren’t in the show. Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) is not to be in the series, while Dean Winchester has already been seen in the show as he will also be narrating it.

The new prequel, The Winchesters, will be taking us back to John and Mary Winchester when they were younger and first fell in love, and how they came to be how we knew them in Supernatural. The show did begin with the sole purpose of Mary’s death and finding the yellow-eyed demon that killed her. It’ll be really cool to see more of the story that started it all before the Winchester brothers were born.

With the narration of Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, it does help it tie into the original show, so we can exact him to be telling us the stories of his parent’s journey fighting monsters. We didn’t expect to see Dean Winchester back on the big screen, but after the trailer dropped about a week ago, we got to see both him and baby as he began narrating. But it now triggers the question if Jared Padalecki’s Sam Winchester will come back to the screen at all, and it would honestly be really odd if he doesn’t. But as the fandom came to learn quickly by a tweet Jared posted back when the prequel was announced, the Padalecki’s didn’t know that prequel was coming to existence even after being best friends with Jensen Ackles for years now, even roommates at one point.

The fans were glad to later find out that Jensen and Jared were back on good terms after having a call with one another. But it does show that Jared isn’t involved with the prequel and I know many of us to hope for this to change but Jensen has kept everything under wraps. Although, Jared can also be busy doing his role and executive producing Walker.

It is a little bit odd considering Dean Winchester was killed at the end of season 15 and now he is back in The Winchesters but hopefully time will tell us more about that or the timeline of when the show takes place. Keep your eyes peeled for The Winchesters coming to The CW this fall.

