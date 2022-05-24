Texas Chainsaw Massacre Developers Share First Playable Map

Developer Gun Interactive has taken to Twitter to tease fans at our first look at the map layout for their upcoming asymmetrical horror multiplayer title, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

This is one of the the first 3 maps the developers have been working on and it is titled The Family House Map. As you can see in the Tweet down below, the map looks pretty massive spanning from the iconic Texas Chainsaw Massacre mansion, to the fields that surround it. The developers also note that all this week they will be sharing news about the upcoming game, particularly showcasing our first look at The Gas Station, Slaughterhouse and a Hub post. The game is relatively quiet on news, so its nice to see Gun Interactive sharing some information about the game, because a lot of fans are super hyped for the game.

Check out the official Tweet from the developers down below:

You've seen the screenshots, you've seen the side by side. Now take a closer look at the playable space on The Family House map in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.



Stay tuned all this week for a look at The Gas Station and Slaughterhouse, as well as an upcoming Hub post! pic.twitter.com/Q7S0b6BDti — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (@TXChainSawGame) May 24, 2022

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game is the latest in a long line of asymmetrical horror games. The success of Dead by Daylight bred a whole host of games for the genre. The upcoming multiplayer online game will also take notes from the earlier released Friday the 13th game and create a survivor vs. murderer scenario. Asymmetrical horror games typically have one player take on the role of the murderer who must capture the other players. The surviving players must work together to either bring down the killer or die trying.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2021, and for the most part the developers went quiet. We have received some side-by-side shots of the game and the movie, which developer Gun Media managed to nail to near identically. We are paying close attention to Gun Media as this will be their third horror-based multiplayer game, following up Predator.

No release date as been set for the highly anticpated Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, but expect it to launch on PS5, Xbox One Series X and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming assymetrical multiplayer game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source