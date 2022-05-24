New Jurassic World Dominion Clips Introduce the Biggest Dinosaur Yet While Reuniting Characters from the Orginal Movie

The new and old cast meeting is going to be epic!

Universal’s third installment in the soft-reboot of Jurassic Park is steadily approaching its release date of June 9th. In doing so they have been amping up promotion for the upcoming film and today, they have released two new clips from the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie.

Both clips are teases of a bigger scene but both are excellent. The first clip reunites a couple of fan-favorite characters from Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park movie — Dr. Allen Grant (Sam Neil) and Ellie Sattler( Laura Dern). The reunion is crazy to see especially with all the time that has passed in between the franchise. Not only do we see an awesome reunion, but we also get some plot details about our characters. It seems that Ellie Sattler is on her own again, diving deep back into archeology work, but decides to meet up with Grant. He suspects this isn’t just a friendly reunion and something bigger is at stake.

Check out the initial reunion of Sattler and Grant down below:

The next clip focuses on the biggest dinosaur the Jurassic Park franchise has ever seen — the Giganotosaurus. Similar to a T-Rex in anatomy, but slightly bigger, a giganotosaurus can reach up to 42 feet tall and weigh up to 7 tons. The cast of Jurassic World Dominion got their work cut out for themselves when it comes to this dinosaur and judging from the clip, they find themselves in a pretty sticky situation early on.

Check out the first look at the giganotosaurus down below:



Jurassic World Dominion will be the sixth Jurassic film overall, and the third in the Jurassic World series & will see the return of Spielberg’s origin characters; Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Much of the story has been left uncovered, as of yet, with fans anticipating how the original trio will work with the new cast. Chris Pratt has stated that Jurassic World Dominion will be the final of the Jurassic franchise stating it has been ”30 years in the making”. This could very well be the end of the Jurassic franchise, but we will have to wait to see how Dominion comes to an end to make our final judgement.

Jurassic World Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 9th. Are you excited for what could possibly be the last movie in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source 1, 2