The Official New Era of PlayStation Plus has Launched Today in Asia, Other Countries to Follow

Veronica Roger SVP, Global Sales and Business Operation took to the PlayStation Blog to congratulate the Sony team on the launch of the newly revamped PS Plus subscription model. Now launched in Asia, PlayStation Plus users will be able to choose between different tiers, which will unlock them special benefits.

PlayStation Plus has been evolving ever since the launch of the service, 12 years ago. Today is the first day of one of the biggest leaps forward for the service and members should be more excited than ever. Roger wanted to send out a message to both the developers working endlessly to get this off the ground as well as the millions have fans who have been supporting PlayStation for years.

Starting today, we take our services one step further. I’m pleased to join our PlayStation community in Asia to welcome the new three-tier benefit offering from PlayStation Plus. This is an exciting time for us as we begin to bring our tremendous game catalog* to PlayStation gamers globally. Putting high-caliber games in the service is our priority, and we are pleased to launch with some of the most celebrated titles, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Returnal for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members. We’ll also have beloved classics like Ape Escape, Super Stardust Portable,Syphon Filter, and Tekken2, and much more – these iconic games will look fantastic when you play them on PS5 and PS4. Our game catalog will refresh over time with more exciting titles, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience this.

It has been an incredible journey to get to where we are today, and I’m truly proud of the many teams across SIE who worked tirelessly to transform our service offerings to add value and flexibility for our customers. Collectively, our teams have kept you, the gamer, front and center in the decisions we made to create this compelling game subscription.

To the PlayStation community, thank you for being on this journey with us and celebrating this new era of network game subscription services. Cheers.

If you have been out of the loop, PlayStation Plus has evolved, instead of being a single subscription, users can select from different tiers — Essential, Extra, and Premium. Each tier will come with its own benefits. However, PlayStation has not changed the fact that each tier will receive the free PS Plus games of the month. But for users who sign up for the Extra/ Premium tiers will get access to a new library of free titles to choose from such as PlayStation Studio titles, third-party games, and a range of backward compatible games. Learn more about the revamped PS Plus models in our full article right here!

PS Plus’ official is now available in Asia, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and finally Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. Are you excited about the new PS Plus subscription models? Let us know in the comments below which plan you are looking to join in the comments below!

Source