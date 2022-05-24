Battlefield 2042 Halts New Hazard Zone Content

More changes are coming to Battlefield 2042. Since its release in November 2021, the game has been plagued by problem after problem, quickly becoming the most disliked entry in the franchise. While DICE previously managed to change the fate of Battlefield 4, it’s unclear whether they can save the 2042 sinking ship in time. Regardless, it seems like the development team is ready to try.

In a new Battlefield Briefing blog post, the team announced that the Hazard Zone mode introduced in the game would be put on the back burner. Originally pitched as the Battlefield take on Escape from Tarkov, the mode will remain playable, but no new content is being planned for future updates.

“All of us on the team had great ambition and high hopes for this new Battlefield experience throughout our development, but we’re the first to hold our hands up and acknowledge that it hasn’t found the right home in Battlefield 2042 and that we’ll benefit greatly from letting our focus and energy stay on the modes we see you engaging most with,” the post reads. “Beyond addressing critical errors and odd behaviors that may appear in the future, we’re no longer actively developing new experiences or content for the mode.”

More details have also been given regarding Battlefield 2042‘s first season scheduled to release next month. Certain existing maps will be altered, with Kaleidoscope and Renewal being given additional cover and flanking positions. Capture points are being brought closer and the line of sight on certain maps will be broken up. Since launch, players have complained about too much open space. As previously reported last week, the Breakthrough mode will no longer support 128 players, dropping the number down to 64.

Read the full blog post here.

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Earlier this month, the game fell below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam for the first time. Recent leaks have implied that microtransactions will be added to the title in the near future, which may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for this EA DICE disaster.

