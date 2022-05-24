New Live A Live Trailer Reveals The Cowboy Character

Take a stand against a band of no-good outlaws! An exciting Wild West adventure awaits as one of many stories in #LIVEALIVE, coming to #NintendoSwitch 7/22. pic.twitter.com/UgaW3ZUdJy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 24, 2022

RPGs as a whole have done well in telling far-ranging stories that have tackled all sorts of things. The difference between many of those and Live A Live is that most of their stories are all told within one place and setting. But here in this RPG from the 90s being remade for the Nintendo Switch, you have 7 different stories from 7 different characters set in 7 very different places across time and even space! As such, Square Enix has been dropping trailers to introduce the characters and settings.

The latest one from today takes us to the Wild West (because naturally they were going to have that!). In it we meet the Sundown Kid, an outlaw with a bounty on his head, and one who happens to come across a town in need of his help.

But he also meets a bounty hunter named Mad Dog who might be up for helping him, or, taking the bounty for himself.

No matter what, danger is on the horizon, as a group of bandits is coming to raze the town, and the Sundown Kid and Mad Dog have just hours to go and set the town up with traps in order to whittle down their numbers and ensure that the boss can be taken out much more easily.

There’s a shootout coming in Live A Live, and it’s your job to make sure you and the town survives it, can you do that? Other tales from the game include a shinobi who is trying to help his home nation of Japan, a martial arts master looking for a successor, and a young cave boy who gets caught up in something in the ancient world.

And there are still three more stories to find out about before the game releases on July 22nd!

Source: Twitter