Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Gets October 28th Release Date

It’s been revealed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28th. In a new tweet shared by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, the launch date was confirmed alongside some new video footage that sheds a bit more light on the game’s style, setting and possible mission theme.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 looks like it might have some nautical vibes if the trailer and the choice of the word ‘ships’ to reveal the launch date are anything to go by. However, what this all actually means remains to be seen, although it’s clear from the reaction on social media that the community will now be massively looking forward to October to see Modern Warfare 2 released.

In addition to the Twitter clip, some of the game’s key art and other details have been shared on the official Call of Duty website. A new blog post reveals that there will be five confirmed Operators taking part in Modern Warfare 2. They are named as Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces. The update also explains a bit more about the premise for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale. A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty when Modern Warfare® II releases on October 28, 2022. Activision Devs

Alongside the reveal of these details and the game’s official neon green and black style artwork will come further information in the coming weeks. So, it seems that fans of the game will have an interesting summer to wait through until Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gets ready to launch on October 28th.

Source