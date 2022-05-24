Mario Strikers: Battle League Trailer Showcases the Chaotic Soccer-ish Sport in Action, Releases Early Next Month

Nintendo has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming Mario-centered game, Mario Strikers: Battle League. The upcoming game is set to release only on the Nintendo Switch next month on June 10th.

The newly released trailer only clocks in at 30 seconds long, but it gives players a good idea of what to expect when the game fully launches. Similar to Rocket League, Soccer is the main attraction here. But this is no normal version of the beloved sport, Mario and his friends will be given the no hold barred light and all rules are off the table. Players will have to expect the unexpected while trying to score against the other team. The name of the game is chaos and like Rocket League, I can guarantee the matches will come down to the wire!

Check out the brand new trailer for Mario Striker: Battle League down below:

You’re gonna get hit with the unexpected in Mario Strikers: Battle League! Tackle, pass, and score your way to victory in this chaotic soccer-ish sport. It’ll be so much fun, it hurts!

Nintendo has a ton of great games releasing in the year 2022, and Mario Strikers: Battle League is just one of many. Yesterday, a Reddit user compiled a list of releasing Nintendo Switch games throughout the year and the list was massive. There are some Nintendo published titles, little indie games, and everything else in between detailed with its release date and a link to the game’s official website. If you want to scan through the full list of Nintendo releasing games, check out the massive list right here!

Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on June 10th. Are you excited about the upcoming Nintendo game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source