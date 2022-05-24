For The King 2 Announced For PC With 2023 Release Date

Curve Digital has announced the sequel to its successful multi-platform turn-based strategy RPG For The King. For The King 2 will be launched in 2023 on PC via Steam and promises to create an epic experience that builds on the original game’s popular but challenging blend of strategy, RPG combat, and roguelike elements.

The story of For The King 2 appears to focus on defeating the tyrannical rule of Farhul’s Queen, and looks like one to really enjoy with a party of companions in co-op. The game was revealed earlier today with a brand new announcement trailer, which gives players a first look at the sequel’s new setting, modernised art style and scenery. Check it out right here.

It’s been revealed that For The King 2 will also feature a 4-player co-op mode as well as the traditional single-player experience. Players will be able to implement a tabletop-style strategy when composing their party as there’ll be a varied roster of characters and classes, each with their own individual abilities and stats, to choose from.

The game’s world of Fahrul has also been reimagined in For The King 2, with a number of new biomes to adventure into and a new art style and original audio soundtrack for players to enjoy. As with the original game, procedurally generated maps, quests, loot, and events will be in place, ensuring that no adventure is the same twice.

While there’s no word on when or not For The King 2 will come to consoles, it seems that it’s definitely something the team at Curve Digital are planning to implement after the game’s initial launch on Steam. That’s according to the developers’ response to the question about console editions over on Reddit earlier.

For The King 2 is available to wishlist now on Steam for PC ahead of its release at some point in 2023.

