Season of the Haunted Lands on Destiny 2 Today

Destiny 2 is undoubtedly a fan-favorite game and is still widely played across the world five years after it was released. Well, the new Season of the Haunted has been revealed today in a brand-new trailer by developers Bungie. However, it’s not just a trailer reveal because the season itself is dropping today as well.

The Season of the Haunted will run from May 24th until August 23rd, and it will include a new battle pass that will be priced at $9.99 and will provide up to 100 levels of brand-new cosmetics, a whole host of weapons, and engrams. This will surely cause quite a buzz in the Destiny community, the previous seasons have all been received extremely well by fans.

The fun doesn’t stop there though because there will be a smaller collection of rewards that will become available to players that don’t end up buying the season pass, but unfortunately, those players can not access the new story missions that will be anchoring the season.

You can watch the new trailer below, and as you can see; it reveals several locations and a variety of unique items that players can take full advantage of for the next few months. So, you know that the season will be coming with new story content – that was the primary announcement people were looking out for – but the Solar subclass is receiving an update, and the good news is that it will be free for everyone, and when we say everyone, we really do mean it – you don’t need a season pass for this.

About this class then, Solar 3.0 offers each class the chance to use flame-based abilities, but players might just have to engage with a special event during the season. You’re best off finding out yourself with that one.

And finally, this new Season of the Haunted is allowing players to explore the Leviathan in a lot more depth, and you might even discover some new details related to the story there. This does sound like an exciting one so get yourself over to Destiny 2 and give it a try today.

Source