Trophies Are “Optional For Developers” In Classic PlayStation Games

Trophies have been an important part of PlayStation since the PS3 era, and it looks like a select number of original PlayStation titles will be receiving Trophy support as part of the new PlayStation Plus revamp. However, it looks like Trophies will be an optional feature for developers, meaning that not all games will be receiving this feature.

This was confirmed in a recent PlayStation Blog post, which states “Some original PlayStation and PSP titles may offer trophies such as Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ Intelligent Qube, and Syphon Filter. This feature is optional for developers.” If you’re interested in having a look at the trophy lists for these games, then you can head over to PSNProfiles, a website that tracks trophies across PS3, Vita, PS4, and PS5.

The revamp for PlayStation Plus has started to roll out in Asia, which offers various benefits, including access to classic titles for the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable. Although PS3 games will continue to be offered via cloud streaming, subscribers will be able to download software for the other three available platforms.

PlayStation Plus is being split into four major plans, and Sony has provided an image that explains the offerings in a concise table, which we have included below.

The Essential Plan is PS Plus in its current form and will retail for $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly. However, if you’re after PS Plus Premium, which includes all benefits, then you will be looking at spending $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly. This revamp is scheduled to launch sometime around June 13, 2022 in the US.

